Siskiyou Violins win gold at Carnegie Hall

ASHLAND, Ore. – Playing at Carnegie Hall in New York City is a privilege for any musician, earning a top honor while you’re there is the icing on the cake.
The Siskiyou Violins is made up of young musicians from 10 to 21 years old from all over southern Oregon. However, there’s one special person that’s united them all.
“Everything can be portrayed in music…”
That quote sits in a prominent spot in Faina Podolanya’s studio.
“All moods, all feelings, everything in life,” violin teacher, Faina Podolanya said.
Every lesson, her students are tasked with finding the meaning within the melody.
Faina was raised in Kazakhstan as a master violinist, she moved to Ashland in 2000. For her, music is everything.
“It’s my lifestyle, I can’t live without teaching and without being with kids and without sharing with them the love of music, violin,” Podolanya said.
She created the Siskiyou Violins in 2004, just a year later, the ensemble went to Carnegie Hall for the first time. They won gold.
“To play on the Carnegie stage, it’s a dream of any musician,” she said.
The violin ensemble has now been invited back to the prestigious music hall three times with three unique sets of students. The most recent group just got back earlier this month. Each time they went, the Siskiyou Violins won top honors.
“I was absolutely sure that we would get gold,” she said.
But what does it take to bring students to this level? According to Faina, it takes hard work, a lot of compassion and a special understanding of her students.
“You tailor everybody separately, differently, the approach to everybody is different according to their personality,” she said.
“She can be strict if she needs to be, but I think she always knows what to do with everything,” violin student, Mimi Dryland said.
In the end, parents and violinists agree Faina’s lessons aren’t just about the music.
“I feel like any other time I go anywhere, I’m more receptive to when someone wants me to do something or do it differently,” violin student, Chloe Skye said.
“It’s something you can’t really put into words and its hard to articulate, but the feeling is there and you know it as a parent when you see your child progress in life and achieve something they’re so determined to do,” Siskiyou Violins board member, Michael Kahn said.
Faina is just grateful she’s been given a chance to be a part of these students lives, even when their music fades out
“They call me life teacher, I kind of have a nickname because if you master violin, it is a great lesson for life,” Podolanya said.
Faina says because, of her students, the meaning in the music is love.
“We’re all friends, I build a friendship with each student and we love each other and I think love is beginning and end of everything,” she said.
The Siskiyou Violins regularly perform around Ashland. For more information, you can visit their website siskiyouviolins.org.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.