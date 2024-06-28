Small apartment fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Fire Department crews responded to a call around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, about a fire in an apartment.

On Ellendale Drive at the Woodland Apartments, a call came in about a fire on a couch. Responders found a small fire in an upstairs bedroom and were able to extinguish it quickly, containing it to one unit. Damages were not extensive, but crews said the floor of the bedroom was damaged, power was disconnected and two people are displaced.

MFD Deputy Fire Marshal, Tanner Fairrington said,

“We’ll connect them with resources if we can, especially if they don’t have insurance. This fire’s probably a good reminder that it’s good if you live in an apartment complex, make sure you have renter’s insurance. And it’s fairly affordable and can be a huge benefit if something does happen.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

