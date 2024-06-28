Small apartment fire in Medford

Posted by Maximus Osburn June 27, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Fire Department crews responded to a call around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, about a fire in an apartment.

On Ellendale Drive at the Woodland Apartments, a call came in about a fire on a couch. Responders found a small fire in an upstairs bedroom and were able to extinguish it quickly, containing it to one unit. Damages were not extensive, but crews said the floor of the bedroom was damaged, power was disconnected and two people are displaced.

MFD Deputy Fire Marshal, Tanner Fairrington said,

“We’ll connect them with resources if we can, especially if they don’t have insurance. This fire’s probably a good reminder that it’s good if you live in an apartment complex, make sure you have renter’s insurance. And it’s fairly affordable and can be a huge benefit if something does happen.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content