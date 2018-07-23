Smoke danger levels rise throughout the region

Medford, Ore. – Right now southern Oregon is experiencing the worst air quality in the country. Areas such as Shady Cove and Ashland have been moved into the hazardous range as smoke invades the valley. But while some think the best solution is wearing a mask or covering your face, the doctor recommended method is simply staying inside all together.
“If you can stay inside, the inside of your house will reduce that particulate level by a third to half,” Dr. Mark Bradford, Medical Director of Providence Pulmonology.
The air across the region is ranging from unhealthy to hazardous due to smoke from wildfires burning in the area. For many of us, it’s impossible to stay inside all day until the smoke passes, but healthcare providers say it’s the safest thing to do.
“If you see kids outside riding their bikes, tell them to go inside and play video games it’s actually safer there,” Josh Balloch of Allcare Health said.
If you must go outside, doctors recommend wearing a mask. N95 masks are the best option to filter out the smoke, and protect your lungs. Gary Atchley has COPD. He says the smoke severely effects his health.
“You start to notice it because your lungs will get tight, it’s hard to talk,” he said. “Nasal congestion and all that sort of thing, it’s really nasty.”
Even if you don’t have a lung or heart condition with air quality this poor, anyone can start to notice the problems smoke causes.
“They get into your lungs and cause problems, what you really may start to notice is you’re a little more short of breath when you go to do something,” Dr. Mark Bradford said. “Once you get to the point that you’re wheezing you really should be talking to a doctor to see what needs to be done.”
Healthcare officials say N95 masks can be worn wrong. To be safe, you need to have a mask that secures with two straps, and one that fits your face. You want to be sure it doesn’t allow any smoke particles through to your mouth.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.