Soccer camp for kids helps raise awareness about child abuse

MEDFORD, Ore. — More than 30 kids throughout the Rogue Valley participated in a free youth soccer camp Saturday. The camp was designed for children six to ten years old.
Held at the U.S. Cellular Community Park, the event was meant to raise awareness about child abuse. St. Mary’s High School junior and organizer Milan Bobek said this is his fourth year putting on the event. Proceeds will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County.
“I’ve worked with numerous corporate sponsors and the CAC to try to make this a positive experience for the kids in order to spread awareness,” Bobek said. “People might think it’s not active in a community such as Medford, Oregon but its prevalent everywhere and it’s something that needs to be addressed.”
Bobek said they’ve raised about $10,000 within the past few years.
