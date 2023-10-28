SoHumane looking to relocate and construct new facility

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley non-profit, SoHumane is looking to build a new facility.

The Medford Planning Commission approved their conditional use permit on a piece of property, that the non-profit has been eyeing.

It’s on the north side of Commerce Drive, east of Rogue Valley Expressway.

SoHumane has been in the same building on Table Rock Road for over 95 years now.

Staff tell us that their current location doesn’t allow for expansion, has too many extensive repairs needed and they’ve been experiencing a lot of theft lately.

They say that the new location would still be close enough for their animal-loving volunteers.

SoHumane’s Executive Director, Karen Evans said, “we were hoping for staff and volunteers to find something that would still be convenient for them, but also just a place that’s less crowded… less traffic, quieter for the animals, more peaceful; and we think that we found a great spot.”

Staff also say the new facility would allow them to offer more services and efficiently complete tasks.

This includes a larger veterinary clinic and properly quarantining sick animals.

There is no timeline yet for when the plans will move forward, but the next step is to purchase the land.

