Soldier returns home to meet his son for the first time

MEDFORD, Ore. — An army soldier just returned to Medford after seven months of basic training. While away his family has been adjusting to life with a new addition, his son Elijah.
Nicholas Nosik has been going through basic training in Virginia for the last seven months. Wednesday, his family waited patiently at the airport to welcome Nicholas back home, as he met a very special new family member.
“Oh, I think he’s going to cry,” Elijah’s mother, Felicia Nason said.
Anticipation was in the air, as Nicholas Nosik’s family waited in the baggage claim.
“I’m here with my baby to have him meet his dad for the first time because he’s in the army,” Nason said.
Nearly seven months ago, Nicholas went off to basic training in Virginia, while he was away a new branch was added to his family tree – his son, Elijah.
“He found out that Felicia was pregnant and so he really struggled with the fact that he already made that decision and support Elijah and be there for him, so he went ahead and pushed through the process,” Nicholas’s mother, Daria Duncan said.
69 days after Elijah was brought into the world, Nicholas made it home to see his son.
“I was excited when I got up this morning,” Nicholas Nosik said.
Though he couldn’t be there physically Nicholas has been trying to get to know Elijah since the moment he was born.
“He Facetimes him almost every day so he can talk to him and learn his voice,” Duncan said.
But now that he can hold baby Elijah in his arms he hardly has room for anything else, finally experiencing the moment he’d been waiting for.
“It’s the world, the first time I get to hold my son,” Nosik said.
Nicholas only has about eight days until he has to head back to work. He’ll be flying to Hawaii this time to work as a wheeled vehicle mechanic on an army base there. He says any leave he has will be spent with his son.
