Home
Some varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled

Some varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled

Health News Top Stories U.S. & World , ,

NORWALK, Conn. – Four types of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

According to Pepperidge Farm, whey powder used in the four varieties of crackers has been subjected to recall, prompting them to initiate a voluntary recall of affected crackers out of an abundance of caution.

The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:

  • Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar
  • Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion
  • Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
  • Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The products come in different packaging and consumers are advised to consult the following chart: http://files.pepperidgefarm.com/ProductsList_72318.pdf

Anyone who has bought these products is urged not to consume them. Instead, return them to the place of purchase or discard them.

Pepperidge Farm is offering a reimbursement program if you have purchased any affected products. https://h6.consumercare.net/scripts/campbell.wsc/ps?F2=RECALLWEBALT&cs=idwb

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics