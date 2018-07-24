Some varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled

NORWALK, Conn. – Four types of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.
According to Pepperidge Farm, whey powder used in the four varieties of crackers has been subjected to recall, prompting them to initiate a voluntary recall of affected crackers out of an abundance of caution.
The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:
- Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar
- Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion
- Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
- Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
The products come in different packaging and consumers are advised to consult the following chart: http://files.pepperidgefarm.com/ProductsList_72318.pdf
Anyone who has bought these products is urged not to consume them. Instead, return them to the place of purchase or discard them.
Pepperidge Farm is offering a reimbursement program if you have purchased any affected products. https://h6.consumercare.net/scripts/campbell.wsc/ps?F2=RECALLWEBALT&cs=idwb