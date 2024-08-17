Southern Oregon Historical Society’s executive director retiring

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon Historical Society’s executive director announced his upcoming retirement Friday. Ron Kramer joined the SOHS back in April of 2021.

He had been writing for the society for about four decades and has long been involved in Southern Oregon communities. As executive director, he would supervise staff, properties, work on grant developments, strengthen finances and more.

Kramer said he’s enjoyed his time at SOHS and the people he got to work with,

“I particularly salute the staff for all of their efforts and there were a lot of people in the community that I have come to know over my time here who have also been very helpful, both in terms of grants we’ve secured, the endorsements in grants we were applying for, advice I’ve solicited.”

Kramer’s final day is August 22nd and while the announcement is short notice, he said they knew he wasn’t going to stay long term. Until a new executive director is selected, Doug McGeary, the President of the SOHS Board of Trustees will serve as the interim director.

