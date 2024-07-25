Southern Oregon Stand Down serves veterans

WHITE CITY, Ore. – In military terms, a “Stand-Down” is when a unit goes off duty or relaxes during wartime.

The Southern Oregon Stand-Down program continues this by serving the region’s veterans through ensuring that they have the resources to be successful.

“If you feel like it’s taking you down a dark road, here it is. This place exists and they live to serve in that capacity to help people sort of get out of some dark, you know, mental places,” said Timothy Mintz a Marine Corps Veteran. “If only knew this place existed five years ago, I would have done that.”

Mintz has been looking for a job after he left the military.

“I don’t have a job yet. And I have a wife and four kids and so I’m what they would call ‘grinding’. You know, I’m getting my feelers out there trying to get as much information as I can pull out of this place before I leave.”

Army Veteran Bob Huff has helped this program grow for 15 years.

“When I got out of the service there was none of this. We have people that need help. And a lot of times it’s communication, getting it communicated to people where to get help. And let’s face it, a lot of us don’t want to make the first step.”

Huff coordinates the VA Stand-Down, a one-stop shop to assist veterans struggling with the repercussions of adjusting to civilian life.

“I believe in helping people, and it does, that’s what we do. We are here to help other veterans and their families.”

They serve their country and now their community is serving them with a job fair or mental health resources, substance abuse resources, and much more. The free program offers hot meals and a mobile Vet Center.

Outreach worker Chris Cooper supports the mission to help vets out.

“They’re extremely vital. I mean, with readjustment counseling, we’re oftentimes the first person to help these folks establish care, you know, which is really important.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.