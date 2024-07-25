Southern Oregon University partners with first responders

Posted by Emily Storm July 25, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s first responders are taking a trip back to college this summer through a partnership with Southern Oregon University’s public safety to use a condemned building for training.

The region’s fire and rescue and police departments will use the site for building searches, tactical search and rescue, door and window breaking, ladder operations, and more.

The training will be held in the five-acre Cascade Complex and will continue until August 31.

The building is 57 years old and has been abandoned for over a decade. Its demolition is forecasted for 2025, with redevelopment following in mid-2025.

The university is considering a senior living facility in its place.

