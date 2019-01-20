Southern Oregon Wedding Show happening this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you are thinking about getting married, you won’t want to miss the largest wedding show in southern Oregon.
The Southern Oregon Wedding Show is happening on Saturday, January 19th and Sunday, January 20th from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Medford Armory.
Visitors can check out 60 vendors for wedding services and products. Organizers said they expect 1,800-2,000 people to visit the show.
“Most awarded vendors that we have in the valley are boutique shops. Sometimes they work out of their house and this gives them the opportunity to put themselves on a level playing field to visit customers,” said organizer Jes Webber.
Webber said southern Oregon is a destination wedding location for many across the region.
“We have a lot of beautiful outdoor venues. There’s a lot of entertainment that is unique for people that are coming to the area. All those things benefit people with a budget,” said Webber.
Admission is $2 or two cans of food that will be donated to ACCESS. For more information, click here.
Medford Armory
1701 S Pacific Hwy
Medford, OR 97501
