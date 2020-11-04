Sparacino takes lead in Medford mayoral race

MEDFORD, Ore. – The race for Medford mayor is a hotly contested one as four men look to succeed longtime Mayor Gary Wheeler.
The candidates include City Councilor Bearnson, car salesman James Huddleston, former Medford Police Chief Randy Sparacino, and City Councilor Kevin Stine. This is a non-partisan race.
Gary Wheeler has been Medford’s mayor since 2004. He’s also served on various city committees since the early 90s.
Early returns from the Jackson County Elections Office show Sparacino is leading with nearly 50% of the vote. His closest competition was Stine with almost 20% followed by Bearnson with 19% of the vote.
Sparacino has worked in public service for three decades and was Medford Police Chief from 2016 to 2019.
He told NBC5 News when he announced his candidacy that he had more to give back to the community and thought this was a good opportunity to do just that.