Spark Space at the Central Point Library now open

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point’s Library opened a new digital play space for kids.
Spark Space, which allows kids and teens access to electronic tools and much more held it’s grand opening on Saturday.
The new space provides kids an opportunity to learn coding, creative design, robotics and much more.
Jackson County Library Foundation says the STEM center has something for all interests and skill levels.
“We heard from parents that they wanted something outcome based and purposeful for their kids to do after school– so that helped guide some of the principles behind the Spark Space,” said Amy Drake, Executive Director of Jackson County Library Foundation.
The foundation hopes to build other Spark Space areas throughout the Jackson County Library system.
Spark Space was made possible by the Sandra Marks Fund at the Jackson County Library Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, and Friends at the Central Point Library.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.