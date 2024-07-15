Springfield Police recover $200k in stolen Lego sets

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen LEGO sets.

According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), after a three-month investigation, a search warrant was served to Brick Builders on Willamette Street.

Police say store owner 47-year-old Ammon Henrikson knowingly purchased new, unopened LEGO sets stolen from local stores. Police said Brick Builders staff even knew the sets were stolen.

SPD says it recovered more than 4,000 LEGO sets. Henrikson and one of his employees are facing charges for organized retail theft.

