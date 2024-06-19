Staffing shortage impacting Klamath County Jail

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A staffing shortage is leading to the reduction in the number of adults in custody at the Klamath County Detention Center.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says the staffing level reached critical numbers earlier this month. The average daily population has been around 120 adults in custody per day.

Through a combination of rehousing, citing to court, and releasing those eligible, the jail has reduced the average daily population by approximately 20%.

The Klamath County Detention Center is a 150-bed facility and is comprised of 48 employee positions.

Sheriff Kaber says while this isn’t a decision they would like to make, it is necessary to relieve the stress on their employees.

