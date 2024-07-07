Star Festival on July 7 in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Yyou’ve probably wished upon a shooting star, or a penny thrown into a fountain, but have you ever wished on bamboo? It’s an annual occurrence in Japan. “Tanabata” or the Star Festival is celebrated on July 7.

The traditional way to celebrate is writing your wish on a piece of colorful paper and hanging it on bamboo branches.

But you don’t have to fly to Japan to try it out this year. It’s happening here in Southern Oregon at the Japanese Gardens in Lithia Park. You’ll get to hang your paper and learn more about the backstory of this long-standing tradition.

Herre are some more details on this event from the Ashland Japanese Garden website:

Tanabata, Japanese Star Festival – July 7, 2024, Sunday, 11:00am to 2:00pm Tanabata is an annual event celebrated on July 7th every year in Japan. On this day, people hang colorful papers where their wishes are written and placed onto bamboo branches to come true. It’s based on the legend of Orihime and Hikoboshi and represents two stars, Vega and Altair. Join us at the Japanese Garden to write your wishes and hang them on bamboo, and learn more about this festival.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.