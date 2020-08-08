State legislature meets Monday to address budget shortfalls due to COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon’s legislature is meeting Monday to discuss making cuts to the state budget as a result of the pandemic.
Legislators we talked to today say a lot of the budget changes will have been addressed before they meet in person on Monday. They’re working to address anywhere from a $900 million to $1.5 billion budget shortfall. Both parties said it’s critical they work together to address the needs of the state.
“Our biggest intention here is to try to keep education budgets as a whole as possible that’s k-12 plus higher education,” Ashland Representative, Pam Marsh said.
“The main thing that I have had emails about is the fairgrounds and the expo and the extension service,” Medford Representative, Kim Wallan said.
At this point, both legislators said they don’t know whether or not other policy issues will be discussed
