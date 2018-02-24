State Senator Alan DeBoer won’t seek re-election

MEDFORD, Ore. – State Senator Alan DeBoer announced he won’t be seeking re-election.
DeBoer released a statement acknowledging his commitment to the committees he has been assigned to for the remainder of his term and what it takes to work through the government.
“There are lobbyists and special interest groups who apply constant pressure to pass their priorities,” he said. “All of that takes up a whole lot of time that could be better spent solving the bigger problems facing Oregon and its people.”
In 2016, the Ashland businessman was chosen as the Republican nominee to fill the seat left vacant by the sudden death of State Senator Alan Bates. He was elected to the Oregon State Senate in November of that year. He beat Democrat Tonia Moro by just a few hundred votes.
Before he was officially sworn in to represent District 3 (Ashland), DeBoer said Oregon had some serious challenges, including finding new revenue, balancing the budget, and making education and healthcare top priorities.
According to the Oregon State Legislature’s website, DeBoer committed himself to reining in out-of-control spending so tax dollars were spent more effectively. He also promised to expand vocational training to attract employers to Southern Oregon.
Prior to his service in the state senate, DeBoer spent four years as the mayor of Ashland, where he helped build a new library and fire station.
DeBoer described the four biggest problems he sees the state facing are healthcare, education, PERS and the state budget.
“Ideally, I would like to continue working on these issues in a volunteer capacity at the expiration of my current term early next year,” he said. “I think I could do that more effectively in that kind of a role, away from the partisanship that too often prevents us from working together as well as we should.
DeBoer hasn’t officially endorsed anyone yet but he is expected to give his endorsement to Jessica Gomez.
Gomez founded Rogue Valley Microdevices, Southern Oregon’s first microtech company, and has currently been working in DeBoer’s office in Salem.