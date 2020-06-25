Students may be eligible for CARES Act money from universities in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you attend Southern Oregon University or Rogue Community College, you may be eligible for emergency stimulus money from your school.
Thousands of colleges and universities were given money to help them through CARES act funding distributed by the federal government, and at least half of that money is required to go to students. Here in southern Oregon both Rogue Community College and Southern Oregon University received stimulus funds. NBC5 News spoke with RCC Wednesday, it said more than half of the $2.5 Million it was given is going to its students. To distribute the funds, RCC created a system to determine which students would be eligible.
“The students had to be in credit courses, they had to be eligible for financial aid whether they’d applied for it or not,” RCC President, Cathy Kemper-Peele said. “If they had the eligibility requirements they could receive the funds.”
RCC said it still has some money left over, but it’s waiting to distribute the funds to see if more aid will come and what’s needed for the fall term. Southern Oregon University did not return our request for comment. To see if your university is among the schools that received funds visit https://bit.ly/31frqJG.
