Support local on Small Business Saturday

PHOENIX, Ore. — Some Rogue Valley small businesses are offering discounts and much more for Small Business Saturday.
It was started in 2010 as a way to boost sales at local shops. In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution supporting the idea and stores participated in all 50 states.
For local business owners, it’s an important date.
“You have to support local,” said Amy Dicostanco, Owner of Papillon Rouge Boutique. “When you do shop small, we are able to give back to local non-profits. If you shop big box, you don’t know where that money is going.”
Some local businesses are even offering extended hours for those looking to get a head start on Christmas shopping.
