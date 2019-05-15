Home
Suspect accused of shooting Salem police officer in custody

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – The search is over for a person accused of shooting an Oregon police officer.

Authorities say the suspect fired a weapon during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Salem.

Police found the suspect’s abandoned car shortly after the incident.

K-9 and tactical teams were called in to assist with the hunt.

Lieutenant Treven Upkes with the Salem Police Department said, “Obviously if they’re going to be willing to take on a police officer they’re going to be bad for the rest of the community, so we want to make sure that we bring that person to justice and keep the rest of the community safe. Because it’s still a dangerous time if that person is desperate enough to do something like that.”

At 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Salem police announced a suspect was in custody. They provided no further information.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital. No word on the condition.

