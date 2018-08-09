Suspect in custody after car chase

ASHLAND, Ore. — A suspect is in custody after a chase that crossed state lines and ended in Ashland.
It happened just before 7 A.M. Thursday morning.
According to the Ashland Police Department, a stolen vehicle was reported to police in California and highway patrol officers tracked it down and tried to stop the driver.
The pursuit with California Highway Patrol ended at the Oregon border where Ashland units picked it up.
Officers with APD eventually caught up with suspect on mistletoe road in Ashland.
They say that’s when the suspect took off on foot and hid in blackberry bushes.
“As a team we were able to formulate a plan to safely bring this guy out of this really thick blackberry bushes. We also brought in Ashland Fire and Rescue, ” said Deputy Chief Warren Hensman, City of Ashland Police Department.
With the help of Medford Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Caldwell was taken into custody.
He is facing several charges.