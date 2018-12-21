Suspect in custody after multiple vehicle crash off Crater Lake highway

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Medford Police and Fire District Three were called to East Vilas road and Crater Lake highway this evening just after six.
Witnesses said they saw a car driving erratically on the road, the car hit multiple other cars before coming to a stop. The driver then got out of the car and left the scene, witnesses kept an eye on him while police arrived and took him into custody.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash.
“We did have one vehicle with some pretty heavy damage but the sole occupant was able to walk away with only minor injuries.”
Right now police say they are investigating the if the driver was under the influence, saying that could’ve been the reason behind the erratic driving before the crash.
This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 news as we learn more.
