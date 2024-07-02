Suspect in Medford stabbing found guilty of murder

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in Medford is now heading to prison.

Hannah “Mel” Marie Martin stabbed 31-year-old Brittany Lovrovich in the parking lot of Rumors Lounge on Riverside Avenue back on March 22, 2022. She was found guilty late Friday night.

Martin was charged with both murder and robbery. District Attorney Beth Heckert told us the jury found Martin ‘guilty’ of intentional murder and ‘not guilty’ of felony murder and robbery in the first degree.

Martin was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison as well as restitution for Lovrovich’s funeral expenses.

Zachary Carl Helwagen who was with Martin at the time of the killing, is charged with second-degree murder. He’s scheduled to go to trial on September 9.

