Suspect robs bank in Medford Thursday, caught same day in Klamath Falls

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a bank robbery Thursday.

Police say Amy Marie Bender went into the Mechanics Bank off of Poplar Drive and East McAndrews Road. Officers say she was given an undisclosed amount of money, And then left. Employees of the bank got her license plate as she left the area and called police.

That same day Bender was located and arrested in Klamath Falls. She was brought back to Jackson County and booked in the jail. She’s being held on charges of Robbery in the second degree.

