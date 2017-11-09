Suspect robs Medford bank, stabs victim, steals vehicle

Update (11-09-17 5:10 p.m.) – Police said a vehicle stolen by a bank robbery suspect was found abandoned at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K convenience store on South Riverside near Barnett Road.
Officers are still looking for the suspect, described as possibly Hispanic with a large “hook” nose. MPD said he is short in stature and thin.
MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank on Crater Lake Avenue Thursday afternoon.
According to Medford Police, after the suspect robbed the bank, he stabbed and carjacked a victim. Now, police are looking for a 2001 Chevy Suburban with Oregon Crater Lake plate CK 35833. The vehicle is gold in color with tinted windows and 16-inch chrome wheels.
Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, short in stature, mid-20s, and wearing a black “Fox” hoodie. His face was covered.
MPD is asking everyone to be on the lookout for both the suspect and the vehicle.
NBC5 News is working to confirm more details about this breaking story.