Suspect still at large in hit and run south of Highway 62

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit and run south of Highway 62 today.
Police say the suspect crashed into two vehicles and fled the area. According to police the female suspect then abandoned the vehicle nearby and fled on foot. Police say the officer served a warrant and searched the car.
They do have some leads in the case, but won’t release the name until it’s confirmed.
