Suspected fireworks start fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Witnesses reported hearing and seeing fireworks near the area of a large vegetation fire in Northwest Medford.

According to the Medford Fire Department (MFD), on Friday night crews responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Howard Avenue.

Firefighters knocked down the vegetation fire as it threatened a nearby home. MFD says the incident appeared to be firework-related.

Remember fireworks can only be used in legal areas through this Saturday. For more information visit the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Fireworks Safety and Education page.

