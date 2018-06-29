Suspected YMCA vandals arrested

Medford, Ore. – Police say 19 year old Corey Timberlake, 18 year old Zaryun Depriest and a 15-year old boy were all responsible for Wednesday’s vandalism.
Officers say surveillance video showed the three teens at the vending machines shortly before they caught fire. Police say the three boys are now facing charges of criminal mischief.
The YMCA executive director said today he’s glad the people responsible were caught.
“It’s settling to know who it was so they can be held accountable for it and hopefully try to make things right. ”
Because the fire was put out quickly, it didn’t spread to the rest of the building. The YMCA did have to close off one room with smoke damage. But staff says today, everything is back to normal.
And while the executive director says he’s glad the people responsible have been caught, he wishes the young men had been able to come to the YMCA to learn how to use their time positively.
