Suspicious death investigation near Weed

WEED, Calif. — The Major Crimes Unit in Siskiyou County is investigating a suspicious death near Weed.

There were very few details provided in a Facebook post early Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office says the identity of the deceased person is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 new for more updates.

