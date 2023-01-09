Suspicious package at Central Point City Hall triggers evacuations

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A suspicious package left at Central Point’s city hall triggered evacuations Monday morning.

The Central Point Police Department said at about 10:30 a.m. on January 9, officers were told about a suspicious package in a Central Point City Hall restroom.

People in the area were either told to evacuate or stay inside while an Oregon State Police explosives unit responded, CPPD said.

According to investigators, it was ultimately determined the item was not an explosive device.

“Some people in the nearby areas heard what sounded like an explosion during the incident which was the Explosives Unit utilizing their equipment,” CPPD said. “There is no ongoing threat, the area is clear, and the evacuation has been lifted.”

No further information was provided by Central Point police.