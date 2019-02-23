Home
Teenager arrested for DUII after car crash

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department along with other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

19-year-old Oscar Espinoza Jr was driving down Hillcrest Road with four others when he lost control of his vehicle.  The car crashed into a light pole, multiple fences, and trees around 1 a.m.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Espinoza and two others suffered minor injuries.

Espinoza was arrested for DUII and then transported to a local hospital. Medford police say he faces several charges including DUII – alcohol, reckless driving, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree, and two counts of assault in the 3rd degree.

 

