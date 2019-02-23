Teenager arrested for DUII after car crash

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department along with other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Oscar Espinoza Jr was driving down Hillcrest Road with four others when he lost control of his vehicle. The car crashed into a light pole, multiple fences, and trees around 1 a.m.
Two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Espinoza and two others suffered minor injuries.
Espinoza was arrested for DUII and then transported to a local hospital. Medford police say he faces several charges including DUII – alcohol, reckless driving, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree, and two counts of assault in the 3rd degree.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]