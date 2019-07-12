The best free things to do at the Jackson County Fair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Day two of the Jackson County Fair is in full swing. Tickets range from $6 to $12 but there are a lot of things you can do for free once you get inside.
The west Texas rattlesnake show has two shows daily starting at 4:00 p.m. and another at 6:45 p.m. There’s also the all Alaskan racing pig show and more than 30 acts performing on the Center Stage daily.
There’s a butterfly exhibit where you can feed and interact with live free-flying butterflies. Additionally, there are play areas for toddlers and families including a bounce house.
“It’s super cool I always look forward to it every year coming out and checking out all the exhibits, the butterflies have always been one of my favorites,” Hailey Bischoff, Central Point resident, said. “It’s fun to check out all the food and all the rides, and get all the free samples.”
Fair admission is also free if you have a ticket to any of the evening concerts. On Sunday, everyone can get into the fair for free thanks to Ray’s Food Place.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]