The Siskiyou Mountain Club plans to restore Bolan Mountain fire lookout

BOLAN MOUNTAIN, Ore. – The Siskiyou Mountain Club is planning to restore the historic Bolan Mountain fire lookout that burned down in 2020. Oregon public broadcasting reports, Non-profit, Siskiyou Mountain Club plans to work with the U.S. Forest Service to restore the historic fire lookout that also doubled as a recreational rental.

The Bolan Mountain fire lookout was burned down by the devastating 160 thousand acre Slater Fire that stretched across the California- Oregon boarder back in 2020. The Siskiyou Mountain Club plans to rebuild the lookout by then end of the summer.

