Thieves break into Jackson County fire detection tower

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire detection camera is out of service after thieves raided a lookout tower in rural Jackson County.

Investigators said on Sunday afternoon, two men broke into a tower in the Prospect area and stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout’s fire detection camera.

With the items gone, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the fire detection network.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the Oregon Department of Forestry is working to get the camera system back up and running as soon as possible.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance images and video of the suspects involved. If you recognize them, call JSCO at 541-774-8333.