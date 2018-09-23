Third annual Crush Polio Grape Stomp at RoxyAnn Winery

The fundraiser collects money to help fight polio.
“Grape stomp that we’re doing, we got a cornhole tournament and really just having people come out and raise awareness about polio,” said Chad Day, owner and general manager of RoxyAnn Winery.
Poliovirus which destroys nerve cells in the spinal cord doesn’t effect the number of people it used to but still there were 22 reported cases in 2017.
“But its still down considerably from 350,000 in the 90’s.”
The Rotary Club of Medford has been supporting this cause since the 80’s.
The club says it’s their way of raising awareness to stamp out the deadly disease and bring people out into the community.
“Meeting some new people that we normally wouldn’t see. We have friends coming out. Good place to hang out,” said Jeff Weiss who’s participating in this years event.
The club raised more than $5,000 last year and they hope to do even better this year.
The money raised during Sunday’s event will be doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.