Third day of Southern Oregon Golf Championships

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Golf Championships continued at the Rogue Valley Country Club.
For its 89th year, golfers and spectators got to enjoy the blue skies and clear air.
In the men’s championships, defending champion Mike Barry and Jacob Gooding tied the 8th hole with Barry leading by 2.
Barry later won the match and will play Brian Jones on Sunday.
In the senior women’s championship, a family-fun competition between mother Jan Hughes and daughter Marla Parmele will tee off at 12 p-m Sunday.
For the full listing of Sunday’s pairings, head to rvcc.com for more information.
