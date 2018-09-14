Three Red Cross volunteers from Southern Oregon are helping with Hurricane Florence

Liz Kolkow of Gold Beach, is volunteering with the American Red Cross in South Carolina.
As of Thursday night, more than 500 people have taken shelter with the Red Cross in Columbia, South Carolina.
The number of people are increasing throughout the day as the storm inches closer to them.
According to Kolkow, they haven’t experienced high winds or rain just yet.
“We’re going to be on the outer band of the storm. In our particular area we’re not expecting to get as heavy weather like they are out on the coast,” she said.
In South Carolina statewide, more than 60 shelters have taken in over 5,600 people.
In North Carolina, approximately 20,000 people have taken shelter in more than 150 shelters.
Liz says she’s been volunteering with the organization for two years and gone on several deployments including Florida with Hurricane Irma in 2017.
She expects the storm to reach her area tomorrow.
