“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” may be to thank for uptick in donations

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A popular Netflix show called “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” has viewers cleaning out their closets, dressers, and other parts of their homes getting rid of any items that don’t ‘spark joy’.
The professional Japanese organizer helps people through the process of decluttering their homes. Since the show came out on January 1st, donation centers here in the Rogue Valley and across the nation have seen donations skyrocket.
Thrift shops and retails stores like Southern Oregon Goodwill are rolling in all those joyless items.
Julie Fletcher, marketing director with Goodwill said donations this month are 27 percent higher than they were in 2018.
“We usually don’t see those type of spikes in donations at this time of year. When we usually see them is in the summer months,” she said.
The increase in donations is also happening to the other 162 goodwills across the nation.
“We’re hearing a lot from my other marketing peers that there seeing donations increase across the United States,” said Fletcher.
Marie Kondo’s movement encourages people to donate those items that no longer make them happy so that they can spark joy in someone else.
While it’s difficult to say if the show is actually making people donate, Fletcher said they appreciate the
generosity.
“If you are donating something that no longer sparks joy for you, just think about the people who are receiving the other end of your donation,” she said.
According to Goodwill, 86 cents of every dollar goes right back into its employees and programs.
Goodwill isn’t the only one seeing the influx here in the Rogue Valley. Runway Fashion Exchange said many of their customers are talking about the show as well and they too have seen business pick up within the past two months.
