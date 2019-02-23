Track and shed vandalized at Rogue Valley BMX track

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Valley BMX is asking the community to keep an eye out after its track and shed were vandalized.
Volunteers said Tuesday night, thieves broke into the registration building of their track site. The thieves didn’t get away with much besides a few gift bags and volunteer punch cards but the break-in did damage the building.
Volunteers said all valuables have been removed from the building and they’ll have to transport everything back and forth when they need it.
The cost to repair the damages is estimated to be around $1,200. The thieves also drove their vehicle on to the track.
“The money that we have to pay to repair this is taking away from the track,” said volunteer Lance Bangs. ” We plan to increase security and install a new alarm system so this doesn’t happen again,” he said.
The only evidence left behind was a brown beanie and a green headlamp. Volunteers said this isn’t the first time the property has been damaged.
To help with costs, click here.
