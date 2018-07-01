Trailer Fire Death Deemed a Homicide

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives say the death at the scene of Saturday’s trailer fire was a homicide. The suspect is in jail, accused of murdering his estranged wife and burning her body.
On June 30, 2018, at 3:17 p.m., deputies responded with Jackson County Fire District #3 personnel to a trailer fire at the 3100-block of McMartin Lane. The caller reported a woman was in the trailer, which was fully engulfed before first responders arrived.
Deputies arrested Kevin Dean Hicks, Sr., 52, at the scene, which was also his residence. He is lodged in the Jackson County Jail. His charges include murder and second degree abuse of a corpse.
Detectives believed the victim has been identified as Tammy Raye Hicks, 49, of the 12200-block of Table Rock Road. Investigators will likely need to rely on dental records or DNA comparisons to make a conclusive identification. An autopsy will take place later this week.
The couple separated after deputies arrested Kevin on October 15, 2017, for assaulting Tammy in the presence of their four minor children. Kevin was arrested again the following day when he contacted Tammy, in violation of the jail release agreement. The children were not present during Saturday’s incident.
Additional details regarding the incident will not be released at this time. Stay with NBC5 news for updates on this developing story.