Trump indictment documents released

(CNN) Conspiracy to obstruct justice is one of the charges former President Donald Trump and his associate Walt Nauta are facing.

The federal indictment against the pair was unsealed Friday.

It alleges the pair engaged in a conspiracy to conceal classified documents Trump had taken from the White House.

Prosecutors say he hid the documents in various places in his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate… including a shower, a ballroom, and his bedroom.

The indictment contains 38 charges in all.

31 of them are willful retention of national defense information.

Trump is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday.

