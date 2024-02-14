Tutunov piano recital at SOU on Feb 16th

ASHLAND, Ore. — If you want to start your weekend on a high note, there’s a recital happening at Southern Oregon University.

This Friday (2/16/24), is the latest performance of the Tutunov Piano Series at SOU’s Music Recital Hall. Tutunov, a longtime professor at SOU says this is the 11th year of the piano series.

This latest recital will be a unique combination of instruments featuring fellow SOU Professor Rhett Bender on saxophone and violinist, Fritz Gearhart.

“To bring the world-class music, outstanding musicians right here in the Rogue Valley and share the music that you don’t hear often. But if you go to New York to hear it, you probably have to pay 100 bucks for each ticket to be exposed to this kind of music. I’m very excited,” said Tutunov.

Tickets are $35 a person and $30 for seniors and are available at the box office on the SOU campus. You can also go to http://sou.universitytickets.com to purchase tickets or by calling the box office number (541)552-6348.

