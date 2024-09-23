Two new physical therapy labs at Oregon Tech

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Oregon Tech campus in Klamath Falls saw the ribbon cutting of two rooms for its physical therapy labs. The two rooms are the Educational Laboratory and the Research Laboratory.

Attendees learned about the new Oregon Tech and OHSU partnership, the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.

Students also demonstrated some of the teaching tools and technologies available in the classrooms.

The facility was made possible through contributions of Klamath Medical Services Bureau Foundation and Sky Lakes Medical Center.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.