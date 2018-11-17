Two pedestrians hit by car on Pacific Highway

Phoenix, Ore. – Phoenix Police say a man was driving into Medford around 5 P.M. when he hit two juveniles with his car. It’s unclear how old the two pedestrians are..
They are expected to be okay, Police say they were talking and responsive while they were being transported to the hospital. Phoenix Police Lieutenant Jeff Price says the driver was taken into custody at the scene, but was cooperative and released.
The crash is still under investigation by the city of Phoenix police.
