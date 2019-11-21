U Cut Christmas Tree Farm opens for holiday season after summer fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Opening in time for Christmas didn’t seem possible for the U Cut Christmas Tree Farm just a few months ago. But next week they’re opening for the holidays after a fire swept through their farmhouse.
After a fire in July burnt down the Ryerson home, they were unsure they were going to be able to open their Christmas tree farm for the holidays. Especially after the fire destroyed every piece of their farming equipment on the property.
Now, Owner, Larry Ryerson is back out on the farm getting ready to open for the season next week. He says after the story of the fire got out, a GoFundMe was started and a community effort raised enough money to make sure he could open for the holidays. His daughter also organized a fundraiser with t-shirt sales to contribute to the effort.
“She was putting everything to the tree farm that she’s sold and she made lots of t-shirts and sweatshirts and everything went back to the tree farm and it was just overwhelming,” U Cut Christmas Tree Farm Owner, Larry Ryerson said.
Ryerson says he’s even received donated rental equipment to make sure he has everything he needs to open up the farm. He says despite his struggles this year, and as a thank you for all the support the farm’s received, he won’t raise the price of his trees this year.
