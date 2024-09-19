U.S. Forest Service establishes non-fire seasonal employment freeze

Posted by Emily Storm September 19, 2024

UNITED STATES- The U.S. Forest Service will not be hiring additional non-fire seasonal employees in fiscal year 2025 which starts next month.

These temporary seasonal employees are responsible for maintaining trails, campgrounds and recreational facilities, along with other duties. The Forest Service tells NBC5 News it will still hire its core temporary firefighting force of more than 11,000 for next summer.

It also does not plan to extend tours for permanent seasonal employees.

The forest service says this is in response to expected budget constraints from Congress in the next budget cycle.

“I shared with y’all the budget challenges that we’re facing,” said U.S. Forest Service Chief, Randy Moore, “we have a responsibility to plan for the most conservative funding possibility. Ultimately, as chief, my first responsibility is to ensure to support the employees we already have on board with us.”

In response to the changes, Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said, “this is the stark reality of proposed budget cuts by House Republicans. Federal agencies are already making staffing plans for the upcoming year, and these disastrous funding levels will prevent agencies like the forest service from tackling a whole host of complex and critical forest management work, including wildfire prevention, forest restoration, recreation management, and so much more.”

Emily Storm
