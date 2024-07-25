Updates on Diamond, Shelly, and Knot Fires Thursday morning 7-25-2024

OREGON – The Diamond Complex Fire continues to burn in Douglas County. The complex is now made up of 20 fires totaling more than 3,000 acres.

The largest of the lightning-caused fires within it are the Pine Bench and Trail fires. The complex as a whole is about 3% contained. Any additional spot fires breaking out are being quickly knocked down and contained.

Containment on the Shelly fire continues to grow. According to CAL FIRE, the more than 15,000-acre fire saw more than 100 acres of growth since yesterday, but the fire burning in Siskiyou County is now 62% contained. Evacuation orders and warnings have been downgraded for much of the area surrounding the fire.

Evacuation orders remain in place for just three zones tonight. That’s SIS 2200-A, 2203-B, and 2301. You can head to this website for the latest evacuation information.

Firefighters continue to make progress on the Knot Fire burning in Klamath County. The fire is burning on private ODF-covered land three miles northeast of Sprague River and is now mapped to over 1500 acres.

According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management partnership the fire is about 80% contained and fully lined.

Multiple type two hand crews are patrolling the fire and making sure it stays within its original footprint.

The cause is still under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.