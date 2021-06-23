Home
Valhalla Organics loses farm to Cutoff fire in Bonanza, months after home destroyed in Almeda Fire

BONANZA, Ore —  Talent and Bonanza based farm, Valhalla Organics, is facing yet another setback from a fire disaster.

“We were able to go up and ascertain that its a complete loss,” Ruby Reid, owner of Valhalla Organics, told NBC5. “The structures that were on the farm are gone. Our greenhouses, our shed, and all of our bees.”

The business produces pickles, preserves and local honey at their Bonanza Farm . The Cutoff fire, which started Saturday and is burning about 1,100 acres, destroyed the farm.

Reid says the only thing left at the property is concrete and a few trees.

The couple lost their Talent home and mini-farm to the Almeda Fire on September 8th, 2020. It was forced to move operations to Klamath County while they recovered.

“I had just taken a huge wonderful, amazing honey harvest, and it was all bottled up and ready to go,” Reid said on evacuating during the Almeda Fire. “So all of that was gone. We’re just really lucky that I made it out with my life, and all three of our cats.”

Prior to the Cutoff fire, Reid says they were planning on using money from this season to move to the east coast. Now its leaning on extra support from the community to rebound.

The Oregon Cheese Cave is holding a fundraising event this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in Phoenix.

A donation link has been set up on their website to help with financial losses as well: Valhalla Organics

