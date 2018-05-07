Vape pen blamed in deadly Florida fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators believe a 38-year-old St. Petersburg, Florida man died after a vape pen he was smoking exploded.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was called to the fire around 9:45 a.m. Saturday and found the body of Tallmadge D’Elia.
Lt. Steven Lawrence said a vape pen had exploded on the second floor of the home where D’Elia was found, sparking the fire and leaving the man with injuries on his face.
An autopsy will determine if the explosion killed D’Elia or if it knocked him unconscious, trapping him inside the fiery room. Investigators are also trying to determine the brand of vape pen he was using.
“They have lithium batteries in them and they can start to heat up and, if they heat up too quickly, then, the gas will ignite or explode,” Lt. Lawrence explained.
